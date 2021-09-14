What to Watch on Tuesday: New 30 for 30 documentary examines the ’86 Mets

The 30 for 30 documentary series “Once Upon a Time in Queens” chronicles the 1986 New York Mets baseball season. Airing on ESPN and ESPN2 on Sept. 14 and 15, 2021. ESPN

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens (8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2) - This new documentary series, airing tonight and tomorrow night, chronicles the 1986 New York Mets baseball season, with interviews from Keith Hernandez, Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, Mookie Wilson and others. From ESPN: The four-part series “traces the origins of the 1986 team back to the late 1970s, when the Mets were a listless, struggling franchise – and New York City was nearly bankrupt. But as the grime and hopelessness that defined the city gave way to the high-flying, ‘greed is good’ rise of the 1980s, the Mets emerged, too. And the transformations – of the city, and the ballclub – ran in parallel paths in every which way imaginable. The city may have had a glamorous sheen, but dirt and danger were still everywhere. The Mets may have been full of swagger and star power, but demons and disaster always loomed.” Two parts air tonight and two parts on Wednesday.

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - North Carolina native Brooke Simpson performs tonight, which is Part 1 of a 2-part finale. The winner is revealed on Wednesday.

LEGO Masters (8 p.m., Fox) - In the season finale, three remaining teams have 24 hours to make a construction that has both a day and a night look. The winner is revealed and receives the $100,000 prize.

Frontline: Boeing’s Fatal Flaw (10 p.m., PBS NC) - An investigation into Boeing’s 737 Max jet and the crashes that killed 346 people reveals commercial pressures, design flaws, and failed oversight.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.