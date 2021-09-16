What to Watch on Thursday: It’s time to say goodbye to ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” ends its eight-season run on Sept. 16 with a one-hour finale on NBC. NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8 p.m., NBC) - We say goodbye to the Nine-Nine (NINE NINE!!) in tonight’s one-hour series finale. In the last episode of this Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher-led cop comedy, the squad take stock of their eight years together and look toward their future. You can also stream “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” on Peacock Premium and Hulu.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol (Peacock) - This new original series, based on Dan Brown’s bestselling novel of the same name, follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy. The cast includes Ashley Zukerman, Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp. A new episode premieres each week.

The Premise (FX on HULU) - From BJ Novak, a new half-hour anthology of standalone character-driven episodes challenging our shared morality tales and engaging with the most relevant and meaningful issues of the modern era. The first episode is called “Social Justice Sex Tape”: “When a white, woke, twenty-something ally to social justice causes (Ben Platt) discovers video evidence of a disputed police incident in the background of his highly embarrassing sex tape, a savvy young lawyer (Ayo Edebiri) and her mentor (Tracee Ellis Ross) strategize on how to best use the tape and witness to save an innocent man (Jermaine Fowler) from prison.”

