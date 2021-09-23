What to Watch Thursday: Kenny Rogers tribute with Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton perform together one last time for the CBS special “Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler.” Rogers died in March 2020. CBS

The Key Ingredient (7:30 p.m., PBS NC) - Chapel Hill cookbook author and cooking teacher Sheri Castle will focus on one ingredient for each episode of this new cooking show, and showcase the versatility of that ingredient.

Law & Order: SVU (8 p.m., NBC) - Two new back-to-back episodes kick off Season 23: First, an investigation into a sex-for-housing scheme expands and Benson’s loyalty to Garland is tested. Then, Rollins and Carisi try to keep their witnesses on board, and the search for a missing witness leads Fin and Kat down a dangerous path.

Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler (9 p.m., CBS) - The life and legacy of country music legend Kenny Rogers is honored in this new star-studded concert special, filmed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville before Rogers’ untimely passing. The live concert features on-stage tributes, artists’ anecdotes and inspiring songs performed in front of the music icon himself, as he bid farewell to performing and announced his retirement. Featured artists, including Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town and Reba McEntire, sing some of Rogers’ greatest hits. In a special tribute, Rogers’ dear friend and longtime duet partner, global superstar Dolly Parton, takes the stage to share touching memories and anecdotes about Rogers, performing a series of songs that culminate in an emotional finale featuring Rogers himself. This is also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (10 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 2 premiere, Det. Stabler must infiltrate a notorious crime family aiming to take over New York City’s cocaine trade.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

