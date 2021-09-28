What to Watch Tuesday: ‘La Brea’ debuts on NBC, Netflix has a new Britney Spears doc

Natalie Zea as Eve Harris and Jack Martin as Josh Harris in the premiere episode of “La Brea” on NBC. NBC

In Their Own Words: Jimmy Carter (8 p.m., PBS NC) - This installment explores the dramatic life of the peanut farmer from Georgia who rose to become the 39th president of the United States. This revealing new look at the life of former President Jimmy Carter is guided by the fresh perspectives of family members, journalists, colleagues, biographers and admirers. While some initially considered his presidency a failure, Carter is now revered as a statesman and man of integrity who fought for — and won — major advances in equal rights, environmental conservation and global peace.

La Brea (9 p.m., NBC) - If you’re in the mood for another “Lost”-style mystery, this new NBC drama may suck you in (pun intended) right away. It opens with a heart-racing disaster: a massive sinkhole tears open in the middle of Los Angeles (with the La Brea Tar Pits at the center of the hole), pulling hundreds of people down with it. While the people above ground grieve their lost loved ones, the people in the sinkhole find themselves in a “mysterious and dangerous primeval land,” and must band together to survive. The show tracks what happens above ground, as people try to figure out what happened to those who disappeared, but the most exciting action is what happens in this new LA Land of the Lost. It stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie and Chloe De Los Santos.

Citizen Hearst (9 p.m., PBS NC) - Tonight we get Part 2 of the new American Experience miniseries that traces the rise of William Randolph Hearst, who built the nation’s largest media empire by the 1930s. Hearst, the model for Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane,” controlled a vast media empire, wielded unprecedented power and influence, and forever transformed the media’s role in American life and politics.

Speak Sis (9 p.m., OWN) - In the first episode of this new series, Oprah Winfrey, Kym Whitley, California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris and scholar Dr. Dena Simmons join hosts Adrienne Bankert and Jotaka Eaddy and an audience of Black women to talk about mental health, childhood trauma and healing.

Britney vs. Spears (Netflix) - This new documentary tells the story of entertainer Britney Spears’ public and private search for freedom. Featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents, this film paints a portrait of the pop star’s trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status. It also shows Britney’s life without using the traumatic images that have previously defined her. From Netflix: “Director Erin Lee Carr and journalist Jenny Eliscu go deep into the tangled history of the conservatorship that has been in place for over 13 years, weaving a timeline of old and new players, secret rendezvous and Britney’s behind the scenes fight for her own autonomy. Text messages and a voicemail as well as new interviews with key players make clear what Britney herself has attested: the full story has yet to be told.”

