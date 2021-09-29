What to Watch Wednesday: New HGTV series shows restoration of historic homes

(L-R): Historian Mike Lemieux, designer Jen MacDonald and carpenter Rich Soares restore old homes in Massachusetts in the new HGTV series “Houses with History.” HGTV

Big Brother (9 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 23 finale, Houseguests vie for the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week.

Houses With History (9 p.m., HGTV) - In this new series, history buff Mike Lemieux, carpenter Rich Soares and designer Jen MacDonald are three passionate preservationists looking to meticulously restore historic homes around Plymouth, Massachusetts. For this them, saving a home means saving a piece of history. HGTV says the series is “about more than just renovating. It’s about preservation — and helping ensure the enduring legacy of some of America’s oldest historic homes.” In tonight’s premiere, the gang decide if they are going to take on a 1735 Cape Cod with an off-center chimney and a stormy history, or an 1830s Colonial home that is rumored to be the Old John Carver Inn.

NOVA: The Cannabis Question (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This episode of “NOVA” will explore the story of cannabis in the U.S., as 55 million Americans say they currently use cannabis, and that number is expected to grow with voters pushing for legalization in more and more states. From the criminalization that has disproportionately harmed communities of color to the latest medical understanding of the plant, see what risks cannabis may pose to the developing brain, how much we know about its potential medical benefits and the race to understand its long-term health consequences.

