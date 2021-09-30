What to Watch Thursday: ‘Price is Right’ celebrates 50 years and salutes Bob Barker

In this image from February 8, 1978, host Bob Barker and a contestant named James watch the big wheel during the Showcase Showdown on an episode of “The Price is Right.” The series is celebrating 50 years on the air with a special airing Sept. 30, 2021, on CBS. CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Station 19 (8 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 5 premiere, relationships are challenged following Sullivan’s actions at Maya and Carina’s wedding, putting his marriage with Andy to the test.

The Price is Right Celebrates 50 Years (9 p.m,. CBS) - This iconic game show celebrates 50 years with a look back at the biggest winners, never-before-seen outtakes and a salute to Bob Barker. Drew Carey hosts.

Grey’s Anatomy (9 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 18 opener, the Grey Sloan doctors treat a patient who encountered illegal fireworks. Also, Owen and Teddy attempt to take the next step in their engagement.

Big Sky (10 p.m., ABC) - Can Season 2 be as crazy as the debut season? We’re about to find out. As the new season starts, Cassie distracts herself with work following Ronald’s escape. Jenny, recovering from her near-death experience, decides to take Sheriff Tubb up on his offer for her to rejoin the force. Meanwhile, Ronald is wrapped up in something he can’t get out of.

