What to Watch Wednesday: A new ‘CSI’ series and the new documentary ‘Fauci’

Big Fifty: The Delrhonda Hood Story (9 p.m., BET) - American Gangster presents the unbelievable, true story of bigger-than-life personality, Delrhonda “Big Fifty” Hood, who went from street thug to respected gangster to finding redemption. Starring Remy Ma as Delrhonda Hood.

CSI: Vegas (10 p.m., CBS) - Somehow this new “CSI: Vegas” series is not the same as the original “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” series (2000-2015), which was also set in Vegas — even though it has many of the same actors. This one is considered a “sequel” to the original “CSI,” and follows a new investigator, Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), who enlists the help of ... you guessed it, characters from the original series: Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham).

Fauci (Disney+) - We get the premiere of a new National Geographic documentary about the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, M.D. The film delivers a rare glimpse into the long-standing professional career and personal life of the ultimate public servant, who after a lifetime of service faced his biggest test: a pandemic whose ferocity is unmatched in modern history. “Fauci” is a revealing and intimate portrait of the man mostly known only from appearances on the news.

Black Widow (Disney+) - The new action feature film unravels the mystery of Natasha Romanoff’s past and her path to becoming an unrelenting spy and assassin. Filled with regret and the desire to right her wrongs, Natasha/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) reunites with people she once considered family in order to destroy the organization that tore their lives apart. This also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

Meet, Marry, Murder (Tubi) - A new 13-part true crime series hosted and executive-produced by actress Michelle Trachtenberg (“Gossip Girl”) that investigates what happens when a commitment to lifetime love ends up taking someone’s life instead. The series explores the true stories of people who were murdered by their partners, and features interviews with witnesses, including family, friends, matchmakers and more, to discuss the tragic unions. This series streams free on tubitv.com.

