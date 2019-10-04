Harnett County will receive 50 new jobs with development of new manufacturing plant

Bloomberg

Pallet Consultants is investing $3.1 million in a new manufacturing plant in Dunn, which will bring 50 new jobs to Harnett County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week.

The jobs’ salaries will vary depending on the position, but the new positions will have an average wage of $38,080. That’s higher than the current average annual wage in Harnett County of $33,061, according to a release by the governor’s office.

“We know Pallet Consultants can expand with great confidence in our state’s workforce, economy and quality of life,” Cooper said.

The South Florida-based Pallet Consultants is a pallet management and manufacturing company.

“Pallet Consultants is excited to create new jobs with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits, raising the standard of living for 50 people and their families while growing the Pallet Consultants family,” said CEO Gus Gutiérrez.

Pallet Consultants includes Pepsi, Kraft, Costco and Snapple among its clients and has locations in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas.

“Pallet Consultants’ decision affirms the strength of North Carolina’s manufacturing economy, which is the fifth highest in the nation,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland.

The business climate of North Carolina and a new location in Harnett County are a “winning formula” for this facility, he said.