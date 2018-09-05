9 things to know about comedian Jo Koy, including his love for Drake and football

Much like his contemporaries, Jim Gaffigan and Brian Regan, Jo Koy has graduated from clubs to theaters and arenas. Koy, 47, who will perform Saturday at the Durham Performing Arts Center, will deliver material that will appear during his next Netflix special, which is slated to air in November.
Calling from his Los Angeles home, Koy details what inspires him, what comic had the greatest impact on him while he was coming of age and why he’ll never run out of material. Here’s nine things to know about Jo Koy.
1. Eddie Murphy changed Koy’s life
“When I saw Eddie perform in person, I was blown away,” he says. “I was 15 years old and he was playing arenas back then. I saw him in Seattle and I just loved everything about him. After I saw him is when I started thinking about being a comic.”
2. Only one recording artist moves him
“I love Drake,” he says. “There’s something about his material and his flow. I don’t listen to much music since I’m always in my zone thinking about things. But if I listen to anything, it’s Drake.”
3. Koy doesn’t have to look far for inspiration
“I talk a lot onstage about my 15-year-old son, who has hit that point in which he just wants to hang around with his friends and not be around me,” he says. “It’s tough but I hear that they come back. The other thing is that the kid doesn’t take showers. It’s disgusting.”
4. He once looked up to Brian Regan, now they’re on the same level
“He’s someone I always respected,” Koy says. “He doesn’t pander when it comes to comedy and neither do I. He was an influence. I can’t tell you how cool it is to play a theater somewhere and see that Brian is playing that same theater the next week. That reminds me of what I’ve accomplished.”
5. Koy used to be a panelist on “Chelsea Lately”
He’s not sure what host Chelsea Handler is up to these days, though. “People think Chelsea and I are tight because of the show but I haven’t had much to do with her in four years since that show ended,” Koy says. “She’s doing her political comedy thing and I’m doing my thing.”
6. His regular guy shtick comes from a real place
“I am the person that you think I am,” Koy says. “I just hang out and eat basic food. I go to this place that serves up a turkey bagel. Give me that and some pizza and I’m good.”
7. Koy is an NFL fan
“I love football and I’m getting particularly excited because the NFL season is about to begin and I love the Seattle Seahawks,” he says. “That’s my team. We’re going through a bit of a rebuild but there’s nothing like the Seahawks.”
Las Vegas, where Koy also has a home, will be the new residence of the Oakland Raiders. Koy plans to be a fan even though rooting for two NFL teams is against the sports law. “It is against the sports law,” Koy says. “You’re totally right about that but I’m going to back the Seahawks and the Raiders.”
8. He will never run out of material
“The reason for that is that I’m not a gag guy,” Koy explains. “I just talk about what happens in my life and so much is always happening. I talk about my family and all the crazy things that happen in life. I’ll always have something to riff about.”
9. Koy dropped out of the University of Nevada to pursue comedy
“It’s the best thing I ever did,” Koy says. “I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t become a stand-up. It’s not for everybody but it worked for me.”
Details
Who: Jo Koy
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m.
Where: Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian street,Durham.
Tickets: Starting at $28.50
More information: 919- 680-2787, www.dpacnc.com
