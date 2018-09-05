‘Clueless’ movie parties at Alamo Drafthouse highlight this week’s film picks

Starting this weekend, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is hosting movie parties for Amy Heckerling’s classic 1995 rom com “Clueless,” starring Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, and Brittany Murphy. At the special interactive screenings, patrons are encouraged to quote along with the film, play with related props and sport an exclusive T-shirt by Mondo Tees that comes with every ticket purchase. The movie parties are through Sept. 13.
On Saturday, the Champagne Cinema series is presenting a movie party for Patricia Birch’s 1982 comedy musical “Grease 2” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9, the AnimeSun series is featuring the English dubbed version of Katsuhiro Ôtomo’s 1988 action drama “Akira” at 2 p.m. Sept. 12, the Weird Wednesday series is serving up Slava Tsukerman’s 1982 sci-fi cult classic “Liquid Sky” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 for each film.
Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
Other Highlights:
• Sept. 7: The Carolina Theatre in Durham is presenting a double feature consisting of two ‘90s rom coms: Jon Turteltaub’s “While You Were Sleeping” (1995), starring Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman, and Peter Gallagher; followed by George Armitage’s “Grosse Pointe Blank” (1997), starring John Cusack, Minnie Driver, and Dan Aykroyd. The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9. Sept. 12: Ernst Lubitsch’s 1939 rom com classic “Ninotchka” screens as part of the MovieDiva series at 7 p.m. $7.
Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
• Sept. 7: The Cary Theater is showing Morgan Neville’s 2018 documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” at 7 p.m., followed by Debra Granick’s 2018 drama “Leave No Trace” at 9 p.m. (There will be an encores on Sept. 13 of “Leave No Trace” at 2 p.m. and “Neighbor” at 9:15 p.m.) Sept. 9, it’s Francis Ford Coppola’s 1968 musical “Finian’s Rainbow” at 2 p.m. Sept. 13, Anna Chai and Nari Kye’s 2017 documentary “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” screens at 7 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film.
Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
• Sept. 8: The Lumina Theater in Chapel Hill is showing Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ classic 1961 musical “West Side Story” on their outside screen as part of the Movies By Starlite series. 8 p.m. $5.
Details: thelumina.com.
