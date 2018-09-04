What to Watch on Tuesday: Raleigh man’s song for his unborn baby gets him to ‘AGT’ semifinals

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - Us the Duo, featuring Raleigh alum Michael Alvarado and his wife Carissa, made the “America’s Got Talent” semi-finals after last week’s moving performance of a song they wrote for their unborn baby girl. The semi-finals are stretched over two weeks — performances tonight and Sept. 11, with results shows Sept. 5 and 12 — but Us the Duo should perform tonight. Last week’s song, “Like I Did With You,” had the judges near tears. Carissa is due in October. Michael, a North Carolina native who attended Appalachian State University after growing up in Raleigh, explained on the show why he wrote the song: “The song talks about me wanting the baby to be just like her, because I know as soon as I hold the baby in my arms that I’m going to look into her eyes and fall in love with her just like I did with her mama.” Michael and Carissa have toured with Pentatonix and with Oprah and are currently based in Los Angeles. Viewers will need to vote to get the couple through to the finals (results tomorrow night).
The Bobby Brown Story (9 p.m., BET) -This two-part special series tells the story of singer Bobby Brown, from his early success and marriage to Whitney Houston to his later struggle with addiction. Brown is played by Woody McClain. Part 2 airs tomorrow night.
Mayans M.C. (10 p.m., FX) - This “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff from SOA creator Kurt Sutter follows the Latino biker club The Mayans, which has partnered with a dangerous Mexican drug cartel. The action takes place about four years after “Sons of Anarchy” ends, and you may see an SOA character or two from time to time. The most prominent one will be Katy Sagal, who played Gemma Teller Morrow. A central figure in “Mayans” is Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, played by JD Pardo. Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos and Sarah Bolger also star.
Making It (10 p.m., NBC) - The final three makers will transform a couple’s wedding into a handcrafted experience with personalized cake toppers and backdrops. After that, Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman and the judges will pick Season 1’s Master Maker.
Ink Master (Paramount) - The tattoo artists — which still include NC’s Teej Poole — face their first Flash Challenge. Tonight’s elimination challenge is a clock.
