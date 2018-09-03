Johnston County subdivision hit with holiday water outage

Residents in the sprawling Flowers Plantation near Clayton had a rough start to their Labor Day.
Aqua North Carolina, the state’s largest private water utility, alerted residents Monday morning that the water supply in the subdivision was turned off after two water mains broke early Monday morning.
A representative of Aqua North Carolina initially told The News & Observer that water would be turned back on by 2 p.m., but that estimate was extended until around 5 p.m.
Aqua North Carolina has advised customers that once service is restored they should boil the water before using it. The company suggested customers boil water until Sept. 7.
Flowers Plantation is a 3,000-acre subdivision located just east of Clayton with room for nearly 8,000 homes when fully built out.
While the subdivision was reporting water outages, the Club at Flowers Plantation said on Monday morning it still had water service.
