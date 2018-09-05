2 women’s prison officers charged with assaulting each other at an apartment in Raleigh

Two female corrections officers assigned to the state’s women’s prison were arrested early Tuesday on charges that they assaulted each other at an apartment on Lake Vista Drive.
According to misdemeanor simple assault charges filed by police, Azsani Tone Daniley, 24, of Raleigh scratched Fatima Janee Robinson, 30, and Robinson, who lives in Greensboro, jumped on Daniley and slapped her in the face.
The women were arrested a little after 5 a.m. Tuesday, records showed.
Both are assigned to the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety said.
Both are on their regular assignments pending an investigation, he said.
Daniley was hired in April 2017. Robinson was hired in July 2017.
Both women were freed after appearing before a magistrate. Court records do not show if they were required to post bail.
Each was ordered to have no contact with the other, however.
Ron Gallagher 919-829-4572
