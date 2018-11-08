Texas sex offender accused of assaulting Holly Springs girl

A child sex offender convicted 25 years ago in Houston was brought to Wake County on Wednesday on charges that he abused an 8-year-old girl in Holly Springs from mid-2015 through the end of last year.
Robert Lloyd Strickland, 64, was held on $2 million bail after being booked into the Wake County Detention Center. He is named in arrest warrants that Holly Springs police swore out last month and an indictment from a Wake County grand jury.
The charges say that Strickland committed statutory sex offense and took indecent liberties with the girl between May 2015 and last Dec. 31.
The girl was 8 years old when that began, according to the indictment.
“These incidents occurred while Mr. Strickland was within our jurisdiction between 2015 and 2018 and were not random acts, as the victim knew Mr. Strickland,” a statement from police said Thursday.
Officials said Strickland visited Holly Springs while he was living in Texas.
Holly Springs police notified the Harris County Sheriff’s Department of the North Carolina charges, and they arrested Strickland on Oct. 26, police said.
He was brought to Raleigh on Wednesday evening.
Strickland was convicted in Harris County, where Houston is, in April 1993 of sex offenses the previous year, according to court records and the Texas Department of Public Safety sex-offender registry.
Those offenses included indecent sexual contact with a 6-year-old girl and aggravated sexual assault of a child with girls who were 4 years old and 7 years old, the registry said.
Strickland was sentenced to 10 years in prison, was paroled in 2000 and is required for life to register as a child-sex offender, court records said.
The sex-offender registry kept by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows that Strickland was there for a time. It was not clear when he went to Florida or where he lived, but he appears to have moved back to Houston in 2010.
Holly Springs police said they had uncovered information during their investigation that might involve new incidents in Houston and had sent that to Harris County investigators.
