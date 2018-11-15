Charge says man scammed Wake Forest woman, 79, with deck-repair ploy

Charges against a Franklin County man say he stole $1,600 from a 79-year-old woman by falsely claiming he had a business that would repair a deck at her home in Wake Forest.
Wake Forest police charged Stacy Asbury Griffin, 47, in an Oct. 18 arrest warrant with two felonies – obtaining property by false pretense and exploiting the trust of an elderly or disabled person.
Rolesville police arrested Griffin, who is listed as living at a Youngsville address on Puritan Road, on Wednesday on Quarry Road, records showed.
The arrest warrant said Griffin told the woman his business was called Carolina House Pro and accepted a check for $1,600.
The Secretary of State’s office has no record of a company with that name.
A magistrate who set Griffin’s bail at $15,000 noted that he had been convicted in 2015 in Wake County and 2010 in Guilford County of exploiting disabled or elderly people three times.
Griffin also has been convicted three times of obtaining property by false pretense.
