School bus goes onto rain-softened road shoulder, tips down embankment

Extensive recent rain played a minor role in a school-bus accident in which the driver was charged with failing to stay in his lane, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
The Alamance-Burlington School System bus was carrying 12 students to Southern Alamance High School about 7:20 a.m. when its right, front wheel drifted off the pavement while going west on North Jim Minor Road, troopers said.
The road shoulder was soft, and the bus driver, Frankie Wayne Burnett, 67, of Graham overcorrected in trying to get the bus back onto the pavement, they said.
Troopers at the scene said the bus rolled to its side and slid down an embankment, highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Chris Knox said.
Some of the students had minor injuries, but none needed to be taken to a hospital, Knox said.
Troopers charged Burnett with failing to keep the vehicle in its lane, Knox said.
