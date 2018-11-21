Want to try disc golf in Cary? You can play Saturday, watch pros Sunday.

Seven years ago, bringing a disc golf tournament to downtown Cary was just an idea.
But now it has grown into a unique event that has attracted another full field of 100 players.
Disc golfers will take over Cary’s Town Hall campus this weekend for clinics and a pair of tournaments that will benefit the town’s Play it Forward Scholarship Fund.
Disc golf courses usually are found in parks, but a temporary course will be set up around the buildings and structures on Town Hall Campus. Holes play in, through, and off the parking deck, the Herbert C. Young Community Center and the police station.
“This event is a one-of-a-kind event,” said Mike Sink, Cary’s operations and program supervisor. “We grow the sport with our youth clinic, open the course up to the public with our doubles event, and cap off the weekend with an amazing tournament.”
A youth clinic and exhibition as well as a Bring Your Own Partner Doubles tournament will be held Saturday. The clinic (9-11 a.m.) costs $20 per participant. They’ll get a chance to play the course after the instruction period. Registration for the doubles tournament is from noon to 1 p.m. and costs $10.
The course also will be available for open play from 8 a.m.-noon for a $5 donation.
Sunday’s two-round tournament begins at 9 a.m. and spectators are welcome. It’s a sanctioned C-Tier event of the Professional Disc Golfers Association for professional and amateur disc golfers.
Cary’s Play It Forward Scholarship Fund has raised about $10,000 from the six previous events. The fund provides scholarships and fee reductions for Cary residents who need them for parks and recreation programs.
Several streets near Town Hall will be closed because of the tournament. Academy Street, between Wilkinson Avenue and the train tracks, and Wilkinson, between Ambassador Loop and Cary Street, will be closed 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days. The police station and lower level of the parking deck will remain open during the event.
Comments