Film Picks: ‘Love Actually’ and other movies celebrate the season

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Raleigh is celebrating the season this week with a bunch of Movie Parties. Dec. 7 through Dec. 13, Richard Curtis’ 2003 rom com “Love Actually” gets the treatment, along with Joe Dante’s “Gremlins” on Dec. 10 and 11. Dec. 9, René Manzor’s “Dial Code Santa Claus” screens at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Charles E. Sellier Jr.’s “Silent Night, Deadly Night” shows as part of Terror Tuesday at 8 p.m. There will also be Movie Parties for “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Dec. 12, and “Home Alone” on Dec. 13.
Other Highlights:
• Dec. 7, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is serving up a double feature consisting of Jeremiah S. Chechik’s “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989), followed by John Hughes’ “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1985). The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9.
• Dec. 7, the Cary Theater is showing Bharat Nalluri’s 2017 comedy drama “The Man Who Invented Christmas” at 7 p.m., followed by Timothy Reckart’s 2017 animated adventure “The Star” at 9:15 p.m. (there will be encores of “The Man Who Invented Christmas” on Dec. 9 at 2 p.m., and “The Star” on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.). Dec. 13, Ernst Lubitsch’s 1940 classic “The Shop Around the Corner” shows at 2 p.m., followed by Joe Dante’s 1982 horror comedy “Gremlins” at 9 p.m.
• Dec. 11, the Rialto Theater is hosting an encore screening of Frank Capra’s 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” as their Dec. 10 show is sold out. 7 p.m. $5. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
• Dec. 12, CinéClassics at CinéBistro at Waverly Place in Cary is also screening “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. $10.
▪ Dec. 10, the Cinema Inc’s 53rd season continues at the Rialto Theater with Lotte Reiniger’s 1926 animated adventure “The Adventures of Prince Achmed,” and Anthony Lucas’ 2018 short “The Mysterious Geographic Explorations of Jasper Morello.” Subscriptions for the rest of the season are sold out, but those interested in subscribing for 2019-20 can send their contact information to thecinemainc@gmail.com.
