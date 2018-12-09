Winter Storm Diego shuts down some Triangle arts venues, events

Here are closings, cancellations and postponements of concerts and arts events due to Winter Storm Diego. We will be updating, so check back for more.
▪ Lynn Blakey Christmas show (Sunday, Berkeley Cafe, Raleigh) — postponed to Saturday.
▪ Toy Drive & hurricane relief concert with SkyBlew (Sunday, Cat’s Cradle Back Room, Carrboro) — canceled.
▪ NC Museum of Art (Raleigh) — closed Sunday.
▪ NC Museum of History (Raleigh) — closed Sunday. Sunday’s Triangle Shape Note Singers concert postponed until Feb. 24.
▪ Halley Cultural Arts Center (Apex) — closed Sunday.
▪ School of Rock Cary (Sunday afternoon, Motorco Music Hall, Durham) – postponed to Dec. 16.
▪ Sex Ed Storytelling Presented by Shift NC (7 p.m. Sunday, Motorco Music Hall, Durham) – postponed to Thursday.
▪ Kate McGarry, “In the Jazz Tradition” (Sunday, Durham Produce Company) — postponed until Tuesday, Dec. 11.
▪ Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Sunday, Greensboro Coliseum) — postponed until Tuesday, Dec. 11.
▪ Poet Laureate induction ceremony for Jaki Shelton Green (Monday, State Capitol, Raleigh) — postponed until 2019, date to be announced.
▪ State Property Reunion Now or Never Tour (Monday, Lincoln Theatre, Raleigh) — canceled.
▪ Carl Thomas (Thursday, Lincoln Theatre, Raleigh) — canceled.
