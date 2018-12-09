Latest News

Winter Storm Diego shuts down some Triangle arts venues, events

By David Menconi

December 09, 2018 12:00 PM

A cardinal sits on a snow covered branch in Durham, N.C. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 as heavy snow blankets the area. Power is out in many areas and local roads are almost impassible as the late fall snowstorm hits North Carolina.
A cardinal sits on a snow covered branch in Durham, N.C. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 as heavy snow blankets the area. Power is out in many areas and local roads are almost impassible as the late fall snowstorm hits North Carolina. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
A cardinal sits on a snow covered branch in Durham, N.C. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 as heavy snow blankets the area. Power is out in many areas and local roads are almost impassible as the late fall snowstorm hits North Carolina. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Here are closings, cancellations and postponements of concerts and arts events due to Winter Storm Diego. We will be updating, so check back for more.

Lynn Blakey Christmas show (Sunday, Berkeley Cafe, Raleigh) — postponed to Saturday.

Toy Drive & hurricane relief concert with SkyBlew (Sunday, Cat’s Cradle Back Room, Carrboro) — canceled.

NC Museum of Art (Raleigh) — closed Sunday.

NC Museum of History (Raleigh) — closed Sunday. Sunday’s Triangle Shape Note Singers concert postponed until Feb. 24.

Halley Cultural Arts Center (Apex) — closed Sunday.

School of Rock Cary (Sunday afternoon, Motorco Music Hall, Durham) – postponed to Dec. 16.

Sex Ed Storytelling Presented by Shift NC (7 p.m. Sunday, Motorco Music Hall, Durham) – postponed to Thursday.

Kate McGarry, “In the Jazz Tradition” (Sunday, Durham Produce Company) — postponed until Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Sunday, Greensboro Coliseum) — postponed until Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Poet Laureate induction ceremony for Jaki Shelton Green (Monday, State Capitol, Raleigh) — postponed until 2019, date to be announced.

State Property Reunion Now or Never Tour (Monday, Lincoln Theatre, Raleigh) — canceled.

Carl Thomas (Thursday, Lincoln Theatre, Raleigh) — canceled.

David Menconi

David Menconi has covered music and the arts for The News & Observer since 1991. He can be reached at 919-829-4759 or dmenconi@newsobserver.com.

  Comments  