Head-on crash kills mother and daughter, and girl’s twin is hospitalized, NC cops say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A woman from Harnett County, North Carolina, and her 11-year-old daughter were killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer, according to media reports.

Venita Vandergriff, 46, and her 11-year-old twin daughters were traveling on U.S. 421 early Tuesday morning when their SUV crossed the center lane and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, according to WRAL.

Vandergriff and her daughter, Zariyah Denise Vandergriff, were pronounced dead on the scene, according to WTVD, which is The News & Observer's newsgathering partner.

The girl’s twin sister was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in serious condition, WRAL reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An investigation of the crash is ongoing, according to The Fayetteville Observer.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WRAL that drugs or alcohol aren’t suspected.