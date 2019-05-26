‘Land of Oz’ closed in 1980 — but the NC theme park will soon open for a limited time

Journey back to the Land of Oz Take a trip with Dorothy down The Yellow Brick Road on a tour of the once-popular theme park, The Land of Oz, atop Beech Mountain, N.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a trip with Dorothy down The Yellow Brick Road on a tour of the once-popular theme park, The Land of Oz, atop Beech Mountain, N.C.

The North Carolina theme park Land of Oz will soon reopen for a limited time.

The park opened in Beech Mountain, North Carolina, in 1970 but closed 10 years later, according WGHP.

It offered guests the chance to meet characters, see Dorothy’s farmhouse and ride in a hot air balloon, WGHP reported.

The park began hosting the Autumn at Oz festival 26 years ago to celebrate the anniversary of the film, “The Wizard of Oz,” according to the park’s website.

This year is the 80th anniversary of the film, and the festival will be offered for extended dates in September, the website said.

But that’s not all the park will offer this year.

Guests will also have a chance to visit the park this summer, when it reopens for limited days in June and July.

The park will offer the interactive “Journey with Dorothy” experience, where guests will have the chance to play a character from the movie, according to the Land of Oz website.

“During this event, you just don’t watch Oz, you’re a part of it,” the website said.

The event is offered every Thursday and Friday in June and on the last Wednesday of the month. It will also be open on July 5.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, according to the park’s Facebook post.