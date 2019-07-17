6 of our favorite hot dog joints in the Triangle

Sup Dogs isn’t just another hot dog joint Sup Dogs server and ECU student Alaina poses with the $10,000 cash tip YouTuber Mr. Beast left her on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Sup Dogs Bret Oliverio discusses the variety in the restaurant's hot dog menu. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sup Dogs server and ECU student Alaina poses with the $10,000 cash tip YouTuber Mr. Beast left her on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Sup Dogs Bret Oliverio discusses the variety in the restaurant's hot dog menu.

This story originally published July 18, 2018.

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains. This month, we sniff out some of the area’s top dogs. As luck would have it, it’s National Hot Dog Day on July 17, when we all celebrate the staple of summer.

Ashworth Drugs

105 West Chatham St., Cary

919-467-1877

ashworthdrugs.com

Relish this: Dogs come with a heaping helping of nostalgia at this old-time drugstore lunch counter. With dogs fetching just $1.85 (two for $3 on Wednesdays and Saturdays), you can splurge on a fresh squeezed orangeade to go with your dogs, and an old-fashioned milkshake for dessert.

Bull City Burger & Brewery

107 E. Parrish St., Suite 105, Durham

919-680-2333

bullcityburgerandbrewery.com

Relish this: Who says hot dogs can’t be gourmet? At this downtown Durham spot, they’re made in house from pasture-raised North Carolina beef and served on a house-baked bun. The toppings — house-cured bacon, triple-fermented sauerkraut, even the mustard — are homemade.

The Cardinal

713 N. West St., Raleigh

thecardinalbar.com

Relish this: “Sneaky good dogs” — Nathan’s Famous dogs steamed in whatever local beer is on tap and served on a New England-style bun brushed with mayo and griddled — have earned a cult-like following at this downtown dive bar.

Besides the usual topping suspects, dive bar-worthy alternatives include Sriracha, cheddar cheese, bacon and jalapeños.

Cloos’ Coney Island

2233 Avent Ferry Road, Suite 102, Raleigh

919-834-3354

facebook.com/cloosconeyisland

Relish this: You can get anything from Polish sausage to loose ground beef on a hot dog bun at Cloos’, but what you want is the Coney dog. That’s the hometown specialty of Detroit native Daniel Cloos, who been serving up the real deal — natural casing dogs topped with Detroit style chili, onions and mustard — since 1988.

Dogs are grilled old school style at The Roast Grill in Raleigh, a legendary local institution founded in 1940. If it’s your first visit, you need to know two things: bring cash (they don’t take plastic), and don’t ask for ketchup. News & Observer File Photo - Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

The Roast Grill

7 S. West St., Raleigh

919-832-8292

roastgrill.com

Relish this: Dogs are grilled old school style at this legendary local institution founded in 1940. You can even get your dog “burned” to a charred fare-thee-well on the shop’s original grill. If it’s your first visit, you need to know two things: Bring cash (they don’t take plastic), and don’t ask for ketchup.

Sup Dogs

107 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

919-903-9566

supdogs.com

Relish this: Variety — everything from deep-fried Southern style “red” dog to the all beef Slaw Dog with house-made 16-ingredient chili — make this a college town favorite. They’re rumored to make an excellent smashed burger, too, but after a couple of dogs (they come with a generous pile of fries), I’m always too full to try one.