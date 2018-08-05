Bailey’s jewelry store debuts new collection with beachy vibe

Bailey’s Fine Jewelry’s new summer collection for their in-house Bailey’s Traditions line recently made its debut, and it’s inspired by a trip to a recent gem show.
The line exudes a beachy vibe with stones in sea shades of cobalt and turquoise, along with freshwater pearls. The collection includes necklaces, earrings and more. The line is available at Bailey’s locations in Cameron Village and Crabtree Valley Mall.
This month, Bailey’s is once again honoring first responders with its First Responder Hero Awards. Nine North Carolinians representing fire fighters, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel will be chosen to receive a medal and a $200 gift card to the store.
The public can submit nominations for the award through Aug. 31 via Bailey’s Facebook page at facebook.com/baileysfinejewelry. The contest is only open to first responders from the Raleigh, Rocky Mount and Greenville communities.
Trunk Show
Fall styles for women from Worth New York come to town for a trunk show, Aug. 7-10, at Hunt and Gather at Raleigh’s Seaboard Station. Shoppers can get early delivery on fall styles during the event. To make an appointment, call 919-605-1062 or 919-417-6455.
Anniversary Celebration
Cary boutique Peachy Keen celebrates its sixth anniversary with a soiree Aug. 11, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The store will serve rosé during the event, and shoppers can enjoy discounts throughout. Shoppers also can enter Peachy Keen’s Instagram challenge to win a free pair of premium jeans by using the hashtag #PeachyTurns6, through Aug. 10. For more info, visit thepeachykeen.com.
Monogram Event
Lilly Pulitzer in North Hills marks the upcoming school year with their Monogrammed Back to School Event, Aug. 11, noon-4 p.m. The store debuts its new fall collections, and shoppers can get a free monogram with a $150 purchase. The store will hold the event Aug. 18 and 25, as well. For details, call 919-784-9174.
