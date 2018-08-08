You’ll see some familiar faces when the Durham Food Hall opens. Here are the vendors.

An oyster bar from Locals Seafood, a brick-and-mortar site for Napoli pizza truck and a Durham location of Raleigh Raw are among the vendors joining the Durham Food Hall.

The food hall plans to open later this year with 10 vendors in a 15,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of the Liberty Warehouse apartment complex, next door to the Durham Farmer’s Market.

The Durham Food Hall is owned and operated by Adair Mueller. The project, originally planned for the Lakewood neighborhood, announced late last year its plans to join the apartment complex, putting it a short strolling distance between the two beating hearts of Durham’s nightlife, Geer Street and downtown.

So far, nine vendors have joined Durham Food Hall, plus two bars to be run by Mueller. Half of the vendors were committed from Lakewood and followed the food hall to the new location, Mueller said Tuesday. The rest have been signed in the last year, with a 10th still to name.

Many of the vendors are brick and mortar spots for local food trucks, a cross town location for an already established brand or the first venture for a cook with a dream.

Food halls are temples of fast-casual, a collection of counter-service specialty spots built around a communal seating area. They seem tailored for groups of varying tastes and for lunch rushers ever fearful of eating the same thing two days in a row.

▪ Afters: If you have trouble picking just one dessert from a menu, this is your new sweet shop. Named for the bites “after” the meal, this dessert counter will serve flights of various pastries, cakes and other confections, from three to six different sweets.

▪ Durham Raw: This will be a Durham offshoot of the popular Raleigh Raw juice bar and grain bowl restaurant in downtown Raleigh that specializes in local raw ingredients. This will be their third location with a second one to open at Morgan Street Food Hall.

▪ Ex-Voto Cocina Nixtamal: It’s the masa and tortillas that often make a taco transcendent, and that’s what Ex-Voto plans to specialize in. This stand will make its own masa from ground-on-the-spot Mexican heirloom corn, all to use in tacos and tamales.

▪ Liturgy Beverage Company: Liturgy has been a coffee caterer of sorts for wedding and pop-ups, but will open its first specialty coffee and tea bar, pouring brews from small artisan roasters.

▪ Locals Seafood and Oyster Bar: The Triangle’s venerable seafood vendor will open a small fish market and oyster bar. They’re opening a similar concept in Raleigh’s upcoming Transfer Co. Food Hall, collaborating with Person Street Bar.

▪ Lula & Sadie’s: A counter-service Southern restaurant focused on inventive takes on local ingredients.

Napoli’s Neapolitan pizza is cooked in wood-fired oven in a food truck. It has plans to open in the Durham Food Hall and add gelato. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

▪ Napoli Pizza and Gelato: Wood-fired pizza from a food truck is quite the feat. Now the popular Napoli folks will bring their blistered, flame-kissed pies to the Durham Food Hall and add gelato.

▪ Old North Meats & Provisions: It’s not a butcher shop, but rather a smoked meats and salumeria stand making sandwiches, sausages and charcuterie to eat at the food hall or tote to the nearest picnic.

▪ Simon Says Spread This: The toast and nut butter bar Durham’s been waiting for. Spreads and butters have been for sale at Southern Season, but with the new stand, they’ll go on breads, pastries and frozen fruit.

