Cleaning out your closet? Someone else could benefit from your clothes.

Each year, Fab’rik boutique collects and donates hundreds of new and gently used clothing items to women in need through its clothing donation program. The store, which has a location in Cameron Village, celebrates its 16th anniversary this month by ramping up that effort with the Closet Cleanout Challenge.
Through Aug. 31, the company will accept donations of new and gently used women’s clothing, as well as monetary donations to fund shopping sprees for women in need. Customers can get more information and donate at freefabrik.org.
Home-based business fair
The Streets at Southpoint in Durham hosts a home-based business fair Aug. 18-19 in the center court. Representatives from Lularoe clothing, Adventures in Bloom jewelry, The Flyin’ Dandelion apparel and Fabulous Finds vintage will be on hand. The fair will be held 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. For details visit streetsatsouthpoint.com.
Happy Hour
Durham boutique Vert & Vogue welcomes Dr. Mai Nguyen as guest speaker at this month’s Happy Hour, Aug. 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dr. Nguyen, an associate professor of city and regional planning at UNC-Chapel Hill, will talk about her latest research on creating equitable and resilient communities. Complimentary drinks will be served. For details, call 919-797-2767.
Dress accepting consignments
Dress, a designer resale boutique in Raleigh, is now accepting new consignment for the fall/winter season. The store, which specializes in high-end designer and boutique-style women’s clothing and accessories, accepts items by appointment only. To schedule an appointment at the Wade Avenue location, call 919-699-6505, and to schedule for the Six Forks location, call 919-945-4997.
Styling session
Local stylist Sheon Wilson shares insight on personal style during the “Dress for Success with a Wardrobe Stylist” luncheon at Encore at Briar Chapel in Chapel Hill, Aug. 20, noon-3 p.m. Wilson will explain how to make a great first impression with a stylish wardrobe, offer simple tricks for everyday dressing and preview fall fashion trends. Lunch will be served, and there will be games, giveaways and more. To RSVP, email amhampton@dwhomes.com or call 919-659-1562.
Comments