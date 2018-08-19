Cary jewelry store celebrates two decades of sparkle

Joint Venture Jewelry celebrates two decades in business with a Roaring ’20s 20th anniversary party.
On Aug. 23, from 5-8 p.m. the Cary store will stoke the vintage vibe with live jazz from Carolina Jazz Girl, plus drinks and cocktails. Attendees also can see jewelry dating from the late-1800s to the 1940s from a visiting estate collection. The collection’s curator will tell the stories behind the gems.
The store will have several giveaways during the night, including a grand prize vintage 2-carat diamond buckle ring. Tickets are $5 and available at Joint Venture, by calling 919-678-0092 or at jointventurejewelry.com/articles/roaring-twenties-20th-anniversary-party.
Trunk shows
Fall is just around the corner, and with it comes a spate of trunk shows with new looks for the coming season. Here’s this week’s lineup:
▪ Fine Feathers boutique in Chapel Hill will have jackets, sportswear and more from Nina McLemore, Aug. 21-28. McLemore’s line is designed for women to easily transition from the boardroom to cocktails and dinner. To schedule an appointment, call 919-942-3151.
▪ New styles from Mignonne Gavigan jewelry come to Vermillion in North Hills for a trunk show Aug. 22-25. New pieces for fall will be included, and the designer will be in the store Aug. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more details, call 919-787-9780.
▪ Dovecote Style boutique in Pittsboro’s Fearrington Village kicks off its fall trunk show series with new goodies for women from Kinross and The Laundress. Kinross specializes in cashmere sweaters while The Laundress offers high-end laundry detergents and fabric care products. For more info, call 919-542-1145.
Charity Sale
The early bird gets the worm — or in this case, the gift card — at Belk’s Charity Sale, Aug. 25, 6-10 a.m. Belk stores at Triangle Town Center and Cary Towne Center will host a private shopping event with discounts throughout the store, including on designer brands not ordinarily discounted.
The first 100 customers at each store will receive a Belk gift card ranging from $5 to $100. Admission to the sale is $5, and money raised benefits a number of local charities, including Rescues 4 Rescue, Charles T. Norwood American Legion Post 157, Johnston County Junior Civitan Club, Note in the Pocket and more. For details, visit belk.com.
Grand opening
Beauty product retailer Aillea celebrates its first North Carolina outpost with a grand opening celebration at the Raleigh location in Cameron Village, Aug. 25, 4-7 p.m. Shoppers can check out the store’s “clean” beauty products, score goodie bags, makeovers and gifts with purchase. To RSVP, email Raleigh@aillea.com.
