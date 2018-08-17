Krispy Kreme’s first U.S. mall kiosk is coming to NC, and it’s shaped like a doughnut box

Move over pretzels, there’s a new mall snack in town.

North Carolina-based doughnut giant Krispy Kreme will open a new kiosk this month in Crabtree Valley Mall.

The kicker? It’s shaped like an open box of doughnuts.

The company has a number of these doughnut box kiosks around the world, notably in malls in the United Kingdom. Now Krispy Kreme is bringing them to the home side of the pond.

“At Krispy Kreme we are always innovating to find new and exciting ways for our fans to enjoy our awesome doughnuts,” Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield said in a release. “We are thrilled to bring the Krispy Kreme kiosk to life for the first time in the U.S. at Crabtree Valley Mall. This is an experience unlike any other.”

The new kiosk will be up and running later this month on the mall’s first floor, near Macy’s, around the corner from Crabtree’s food court.

Mall snacking is all about giving into the foods one wants exactly when wanted. There are plenty of places around Raleigh to find the iconic Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and Crabtree’s marketing director Brian Asbill said he believes the new kiosks will help shoppers chase those cravings.

“We are delighted that Krispy Kreme has chosen Crabtree Valley Mall to launch this exciting new concept in the United States,” Asbill said in a release. “We know our shoppers will enjoy having a variety of Krispy Kreme favorites available throughout the day. I’m sure we will also see more visitors stopping by the mall to satisfy their craving for fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts.”

