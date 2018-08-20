Morgan Street Food Hall is open in Raleigh

The long-awaited Morgan Street Food Hall opened its doors Monday morning.

Niall Hanley, whose Hibernian Hospitality Group owns and operates the food hall, said Morgan Street would start its soft opening phase this week, though there may be nothing soft about the year’s most anticipated project finally open for business.

The food hall previously had planned to open July 23, but announced a delay following a media preview last month.

Doors opened Monday at 7 a.m. for coffee and breakfast. Most vendors will start serving at 11 a.m. for lunch.

Morgan Street was the first food hall to announce its plans to open in the Triangle, moving into the former Jillian’s bar and a major piece of the continued redevelopment of downtown Raleigh’s warehouse district. Combined with the Dillon opening a block away and the new Union Station, the width of Raleigh’s destination blocks is expanding significantly.

The Morgan Street Food Hall opens with 19 vendors running the culinary gamut, from wood-fired pizzas to boba tea, to fried fish to Thai rolled ice cream. There are also more than a dozen retail vendors, from a florist to a jerky cart, but butcher shop Hook and Cleaver is no longer part of the project, Hanley said.

What diners will find in Morgan Street is a dark wood corridor of small food vendors, each specializing in one kind of cuisine, from Southern, to empanadas, to Lebanese and burgers.

But wait, there’s booze.

The food hall will open include two bars, both run by the Hibernian group. There’s an expansive full bar in the middle of the space with a couple dozen beer taps and backing up to a large outdoor beer garden. Another bar, Auntie Betty’s, will be much more intimate, tucked away in a corner of the food hall and focusing on gin cocktails. It is still under construction.

Details

411 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. Morganfoodhall.com

Vendors: Bella’s Wood Fired Pizza, Boba Brew, Carroll’s Kitchen, Cocoa Forte, Cow Bar, Curry in a Hurry, Iyla’s Southern Kitchen, Makus Empanadas, Mama Bird’s Cookies + Cream, MKG Kitchen, Morgan Street Java and Creperie, Oak City Fish & Chips, Raleigh Raw, Raleigh Rolls, Sassool, The Bowls, The Broth and Wicked Taco