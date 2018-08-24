Willing to part with your snakes and exotic pets? This NC museum wants them.

The Museum of Life and Science has thrown out a casting call for unwanted exotic pets, seeking reptiles and rodents to fill its vacant exhibits at its 84-acre site.

A Thursday Reddit post from a museum staffer asks for the scaly, the whiskered, the burdensome critters that seemed like a good idea at the time.

“If anyone you know ... is finding animal care to be too costly or tiresome, here is a great way to alleviate yourself of that stress,” the post said.

Corn snakes, chinchillas and ferrets are especially welcome, the post said. Lizards and geckos may also find space.

Anything larger — say, a tortoise — would be trickier, subject to the staff’s double-checking.

The Durham museum, best known for its red wolves, black bears, lemurs and 35-foot butterfly house, also boasts hundreds of less flashy species common to the Tar Heel state: muskrats, skunks, orb-weaver spiders.





But according to the Reddit post, the museum has experienced a rash of animal “retirements” in recent weeks, creating job opportunities for those that crawl or slither.

In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, a female red wolf is shown in its habitat at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, N.C. The museum is seeking more exotic pets to fill vacancies created by “retirements” in its exhibits. Gerry Broome AP

Send the homeless and the tempest-tossed to Durham, which lifts its golden lamp and promises the ecstatic squeals from a thousand third-grade field trips.