The AC is still on blast, but Starbucks is slinging Pumpkin Spice Lattes

In a brazen attack on seasonality, Starbucks unveiled its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte Tuesday.

Baristas nationwide began slinging the signature fall drink days before Labor Day, in the middle of a late-August heat wave that would melt the whipped cream off of the finest pumpkin pie.

In Raleigh it was as hot on PSL-Day — that’s Aug. 28 — as it was on the Fourth of July.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has become one of those pop culture drinks out there — a cup of sweet and spicy espresso-tinged autumn-porn meant to conjure feelings of hayrides and jack-o-lantern carving and frolicking through fallen leaves.

SIGN UP

In a certain kind of climate change, this is the earliest Starbucks has ever released the Pumpkin Spice Latte, about a week ahead of last year’s launch.

The day after I likely ate my last BLT of the year, I drank my first Pumpkin Spice Latte. That’s my first PSL ever.

The BLT I cherish as the jewel of summer; the other I’ve managed to avoid for the better part of a coffee-drinking decade.

SHARE COPY LINK Jeremy Behne discusses cold brew coffee at 42 & Lawrence, wonder bar from Larry's Beans in downtown Raleigh.

If I can help it, all cups of coffee are black and sugarless, grown in the sunshine in a far-away jungle and roasted as close to home as possible. This is no heroic or even very unique preference, just a formula for throwing oneself in front of a historic beverage that has probably never tasted better.





But seasonality I get. I understand the joy in annual pilgrimages to Starbucks, as early as possible, ordering the thing pined for through snowy months of winter and blistering days of summer. In the many testimonials out there, the PSL is treated as the first day of fall, dropped on the week many local students return to school, amidst farmers markets of fleeting tomatoes and melons, the return of college football and Halloween displays in stores.

I love fall, pumpkin pie and pumpkin beers, but is there room in my heart for a Pumpkin Spice Latte?





When I ordered my PSL the barista did not flinch or scoff. I considered telling him it was my first, but who am I to force such information and intimacy on an unsuspecting stranger? Even on this scorching summer afternoon, I ordered it hot, chasing after authenticity and tradition I supposed the iced version couldn’t offer. To my eternal sad-face emoji, it didn’t come with the sprinkling of spices I had seen in so many photos.

The drink itself tastes like a completely melted pumpkin pie milkshake, sweeter than actual pumpkin pie and like it’s been hanging out with coffee rather than made with it. It’s best to avoid milk on a hot day and, oh boy, is a piping-hot, frothy liquid thickened with pumpkin syrup not a thirst quencher. No one runs a marathon drinking buttermilk. The spices, cinnamon and nutmeg, acted like they didn’t want to be there.

So maybe the PSL isn’t for me, but while writing inside a Raleigh Starbucks, the syrup pump kept pumping like the eternal baseline from the corporate compilation on the sound system. No one seemed to mind the early arrival or the heatwave.

I saw a guy order one to go and hop in his convertible. He kept the top down as his PSL season began.