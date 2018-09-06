He passed the hardest test in wine. Now Max Kast is now NC’s only master sommelier.

Maximilian Kast, former wine director at the Fearrington House in Pittsboro, has reached one of the most prestigious and difficult mountaintops in the wine world.

On Wednesday, Kast became one of just a few hundred master sommeliers on the planet, and the only one in North Carolina.

The Court of Master Sommeliers trains wine professionals and sets a series of exams testing wine theory, service and blind tasting. The levels progress from certified to advanced to master, with training for the final stage sometimes compared to the amount of study it takes to get through medical school.

It’s been a few years since North Carolina could claim a master sommelier, since Fred Dexheimer left the area after stints at Standard Foods and the Black House.

Kast was one of 24 new master sommeliers passing the exam in St. Louis, out of 56 candidates, according to the Court of Master Sommeliers. The exam is often broken into different sections, with theory and service taking place earlier in the year. Wednesday’s exam was the blind tasting, where candidates had to identify six wines down to region, vineyard and vintage based solely on sight smell and taste.

Kast got his start in wine and hospitality in Montana and came to Fearrington in 2007 as a sommelier. The next year he was promoted to the resort’s beverage director and ran its cellar and wine program for the next eight years. In 2016 he moved on to work for wine importer Broadbent Selections out of Richmond, Va.