These Triangle restaurants are happy to cook for your family on Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving feast is a labor of love.

But if there’s not room in your heart for brining a turkey, whipping up stuffing, mashing potatoes and making a half-dozen pie crusts, the Triangle is bursting with restaurants happy to do it for you.





Here are all the restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill roasting and frying turkeys, glazing hams and baking pies this Thanksgiving.

41Hundred

4100 Main at North Hills Street in the Renaissance Raleigh North Hills. 919-279-1278 or 41hundredrestaurant.com

Serving a special menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including turkey, cranberry jam-stuffed flounder, ham, charcuterie and a variety of sides, desserts and a seafood bar with smoked salmon, oysters and shrimp. $55 per person or $18 for children 12 and younger.

Acme Food & Beverage Co.

110 E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-929-2263 or acmecarrboro.com

Offering a menu of seasonal soup or salad and a lineup of entree options, including Low Country deep-fried turkey with all the fixings or salmon with cheese grits. The meal is also available to go. Noon-8 p.m. $44 per person, or $21 for children 12 and younger.

**Angus Barn

9401 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-781-2444 or angusbarn.com

Serving a buffet from noon to 6 p.m. This year’s meal is currently booked up, but there is a waitlist. $49 for adults, $30 for seniors and $21 for children.

The Capital Grille

4242 Six Forks Road, Raleigh. 919-787-3901 or thecapitalgrille.com

Serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal for $42 per person as well as the regular menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chef’s Palette Restaurant and Bar

3460 Ten Ten Road, Suite 118, Cary. 919-267-6011 or chefspaletterestaurantandbar.com

Open from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., serving a buffet of New York strip steak, turkey and gravy, honey-glazed ham and all the traditional sides. $37 per adult, $18 per child.

The Capital Grille in North Hills will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal as well as the regular menu, such as the porcini rubbed bone-in ribeye signature steak. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

City Kitchen

201 S. Estes Drive, in University Place, Chapel Hill. 919-928-8200 or citykitchenchapelhill.com

Serving a turkey, ham and prime rib, brunch items, salads and sides, as well as Thanksgiving favorites from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. $38 per person, $15 for children 10 and younger.

Counting House

111 N. Corcoran St., in the 21c Museum Hotel, Durham. 919-956-6760 or countinghousenc.com

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., serving a buffet, including sorghum-glazed fried turkey, truffle mac and cheese and short ribs with polenta. $80 per person, $40 for children 12 and younger.

The Counting House in the 21c Museum Hotel will serve a Thanksgiving buffet, including sorghum-glazed fried turkey, truffle mac and cheese and short ribs with polenta. NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

Crabtree Grill

4500 Marriott Drive, in the Marriott Crabtree Valley, Raleigh. 919-781-7000 or marriott.com/hotels/travel/rdunc-raleigh-marriott-crabtree-valley

Serving a buffet from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Crossroads at The Carolina Inn

211 Pittsboro St., in the Carolina Inn, Chapel Hill. 919-918-2777 or carolinainn.com

Serving a brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., including a carving station, hot and cold sides and a seafood display. $75 for adults, $70 for seniors and $40 for children 12 and younger.

Dean’s Kitchen and Bar

1080 Darrington Drive, Cary. 919-459-5875 or deanskitchenandbar.com

Serving a buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with fried and roasted turkeys, ham, roast beef, oysters, seafood and Thanksgiving sides. $45 per adult, $15 per child 10 and under and free for children 2 and younger. Reservations recommended.

Denny’s

Three locations around the Triangle dennys.com

Serving a regular menu and turkey dinner, as well as meals to go.

The Durham

Restaurant inside the The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. 919-768-8831 or thedurham.com

A feast from 1 to 4:30 p.m. with oysters, roast turkey, seasonal vegetables and a family-style dessert board. $85 per person, $35 for children 12 and younger. Beverages, tax and gratuity not included.

Elements

2110 Environ Way, Chapel Hill. 919-537-8780 or elementsofchapelhill.com

Open from 4 to 9 p.m., serving a four-course $55 prix fixe menu featuring soup, salad, deep fried turkey with sides and dessert.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

4325 Glenwood Ave., #5004 at Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh. 919-571-6200 or flemingssteakhouse.com

Four-course turkey dinner with sides and desserts from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A children’s Thanksgiving menu is available for $19 as well as the full menu. Thanksgiving menu starts at $42. Thanksgiving-themed cocktails available.

Golden Corral

Five locations around the Triangle. goldencorral.com

Serving a Thanksgiving buffet of carved turkey, fried and rotisserie chicken and a host of sides and desserts.

Herons

100 Woodland Pond Drive, in the Umstead Hotel, Cary. 919-447-4050 or theumstead.com

Serving a buffet from 12 noon to 6 p.m. for $89 per person and $25 for children 10 to 3. Currently sold out.

Hibernian

311 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh; 8021 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh

919-833-2258 (Glenwood); 919-803-0290 (Falls of Neuse) or hibernianpub.com

Open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., serving a turkey or ham dinner for $16 or a combination for $18.

Il Palio

505 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, in the Siena Hotel. 919-918-2545 or ilpalio.com

Four-course Thanksgiving menu, featuring choices of 15-month-aged Prosciutto, lobster bisque, mushroom tart and roasted turkey with truffle gravy for $75 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Irregardless Cafe

901 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. 919-833-8898 for restaurant, 919-610-0872 for catering or irregardless.com.

Serving a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the cafe and offering a takeout feast for six to eight people for $125.

Jimmy V’s Osteria + Bar

420 Fayetteville St., Raleigh. 919-256-1451 or jimmyvsraleigh.com

Serving a three-course Thanksgiving meal, including fried turkey, mac and cheese with roasted tomatoes and pork belly, and other sides and desserts. The meal is $45 per person.

Kababish Cafe

201 W. Chatham St., Suite 103, Cary. 919-377-8794 or kababishcafe.com

Open from noon to 7 p.m. There will be a Thanksgiving meal, which includes a Masala turkey marinated in yogurt and spices and served with distinctive sides.

Margaux’s Restaurant

8111 Creedmoor Road, Suite 111, Raleigh. 919-846-9846 or margauxsrestaurant.com

Four-course fixed-price Thanksgiving menu for $46.95 per person with roast turkey, Scotttish salmon, and maple-glazed duck breat, plus first course, sides and desserts. A children’s menu is $16.95.

Mia Francesca

4100 Main at North Hills Street in the Renaissance Hotel, Raleigh. 919-278-1525 or miafrancescaraleigh.com

Serving a buffet of pasta, prime rib and seasonal sides from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. $46 for adults, $18 for children 12 and younger.

Parizade

2200 W. Main St., Durham. 919-286-9712

Cafe Parizade hosts the annual Triangle Vegetarian Society Thanksgiving feast. As of Nov. 6, its reservation period had ended. trianglevegsociety.org/thanksgiving or 919-943-8784.

Peak City Grill

126 N. Salem St., Apex. 919-303-8001. thepeakcitygrill.com

Serving a buffet of prime rib, turkey and ham, pasta station, raw bar and sides from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $39.95 for adults, $33.95 for seniors, $21.95 for children 13 and younger and free for 4 and younger.

The Pit

328 W. Davie St., Raleigh; 321 W. Geer St., Durham

919-890-4500 (Raleigh); 919-282-3748 (Durham)

thepit-raleigh.com; thepit-durham.com

Family-style meal of smoke and glazed ham, turkey and whole hog barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $29.99 per adult and $14.99 for kids 12 and younger.

Plates

301 Glenwood Ave., #100, Raleigh. 919-828-0018 or plateskitchen.com

A three-course Thanksgiving dinner served from noon to 5 p.m. $42 per person, with $20 from every meal going to Rise Against Hunger. The meal is currently sold out.

Rye Bar & Southern Kitchen

500 Fayetteville St., in the Marriott City Center, Raleigh. 919-227-3370 or ryeraleigh.com

Family-style Thanksgiving meal with turkey and brisket and sides served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. $34 per adult and $16 for children 12 and younger.

Tandem

200 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-240-7987 or tandemcarrboro.com

From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., a selection of brunch items, appetizers, traditional turkey and trimmings, carving station, meats, seafood, sides and desserts. $40 for adults, $15 for children 12 and younger. Free for children 3 and under. Reservations recommended.

Talulla’s

456 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-933-1177. talullas.com

Turkish-inspired three-course Thanksgiving menu served from 1 to 10 p.m for $35 per person, with a $15 wine pairing available. Regular a la carte menu available as well.

Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club

3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham. 919-490-0999 or washingtondukeinn.com

There will be seatings at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the Thanksgiving Day buffet, which includes chilled seafood and salads, hot station, entrees and side dishes, a chef carving station with roast turkey and beef and dessert. $82 per adult; $25 children 6-12; 5 and younger free. The meal is currently sold out.

Meals to-go

AC Restaurants

1519 Brookside Dr., Raleigh. 984664-5105 or ac-restaurants.com

Ashley Christensen’s restaurant group is selling elements of a Thanksgiving meal, including gravy, Poole’s pimento cheese and a host of pies.

Boulted Bread

614 W. South St., Raleigh. 919-999-3984 or boultedbread.com

The bakery is taking orders for apple pie, sweet potato pie, savory bread pudding, butter rolls, a pan loaf and assorted pastries. Orders due by noon Nov. 18 at boultedbread.com/holidays.

Driftwood Southern Kitchen

8460 Honeycutt Road, Suite 112, Raleigh. 919-670-5089 or driftwoodraleigh.com

Offering a pick-up menu with smoked turkey breast, sides, salad, gravy and pumpkin pie. $150 for six to eight people and $280 for 12 to 16 people.

East Durham Bake Shop

The Durham bakery is taking pie orders through its location at 406 S. Driver St. but also at its month-long pop-up at the American Tobacco Campus, 359 Blackwell St. Call 919-957-1090 or go to eastdurhambakeshop.com/thanksgiving for menu and details.

Guglhupf

Locations in Durham (919-401-2600) and Chapel Hill (919-914-6511). guglhupf.com

The Durham restaurant and bakery adds extra baked goods for the holiday, available for pre-order: chocolate pecan tart, pumpkin custard tart, apple and cherry strudl, apple streusel tart, frangipane apple tart, pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin streusel coffee cake and more. Orders must be made by 4 p.m. Nov. 18.

Irregardless Cafe

901 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. 919-833-8898 for restaurant, 919-610-0872 for catering or irregardless.com

A meal for 6 to 8 guests is $120 and can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The restaurant will donate $6 from each meal to Rise Against Hunger. Vegetarian and fish meals may also be ordered.

Jack Tar Diner & The Colonel’s Daughter

202 Corcoran St., Durham. 919-682-5225 or jacktar-durham.com

The Durham restaurant has created two to-go pies for Thanksgiving: the Harvest Pie (apples and cranberries in a classic pie crust) and the Pumpkin Chiffon Pie (pumpkin with a Speculoos Cookie crust and house made cool whip). Pies are $25 and available for pre-order through Nov. 18.

Lucette Grace

235 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh, 919-307-4950 or lucettegrace.com

The bakery is taking orders through Nov. 17 for pecan pie, dark chocolate caramel cake, pumpkin pie and a Thanksgiving brunch box. For details, see lucettegrace.com/menu.

Lucky’s Deli

105 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham. 919-864-8841 or luckysdelinc.com

Orders will be taken through Nov. 9 for meats, gravy, hors d’oeuvres, sides and desserts. Find menu online. Form can be submitted online, at the shop, by calling the shop or emailing info@luckysdelinc.com.

Plates

301 Glenwood Ave., #100, Raleigh. 919-828-0018 or plateskitchen.com

Taking orders for a Thanksgiving meal that feeds six for $109, with a portion of the profits going to Rise Against Hunger. Deadline to order is Nov. 19 and pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Posh Nosh Catering

1053 East Whitaker Mill Rd., Ste 135, Raleigh.

Offering a Thanksgiving feast to-go, including spatchcocked turkey with grit dressing, mashed potatoes, charred green beans and other sides. To order email sales@poshnoshraleigh.com. Pickup is Nov. 21 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The price is $35 per person, with a 10 person minimum. The same menu will be served family style Nov. 17 as a Friendsgiving.

Primal

Southpoint Crossing, 202 NC-54 #107, Durham. 919-248-3000 or primalfoodandspirits.com

Offering an a meal to go with turkey and three sides, or a la carte options.

Q Shack North Hills

4120 Main at North Hills Street, Raleigh. 919-786-4381 or qshack.com

Smoked turkeys and sides are available for order online at qshack.com or by emailing qshackholidayorders@gmail.com.

Watts Grocery

1116 Broad St., Durham. 919-416-5040 or wattsgrocery.com

A four-course Thanksgiving meal is available for pick up from Watts Grocery, featuring turkey and gravy, butternut squash soup and all the sides and fixings. The meal is $150 and feeds four people; $45 for each additional person. To order email holiday@wattsgrocery.com or call 919-957-7889.