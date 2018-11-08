Meals don’t get much bigger than this. Downtown Raleigh is setting a table for 1,000.

An al fresco feast will fill downtown Raleigh Sunday, raising money for victims of Hurricane Florence.

The Sunday Supper is serving lunch for 1,000 along the two northernmost blocks of Fayetteville Street, creating a communal table from Martin Street to Morgan Street, reprising the 2016 event that came after Hurricane Matthew.

At press time, there are less than 100 tickets left.

Here’s the chef lineup and menu:

▪ Matthew Register of Southern Smoke in Garland, making pork ribs

▪ Drew Smith of bu.ku and so.ca, making ginger sweet potato casserole

▪ Sean Fowler of Mandonlin, making vegetarian mushroom stew

▪ Jake Wood of 18 Seaboard, making Brunswick stew

▪ Miller Howerton of Daddy Bob’s BBQ making barbecue chicken

▪ Lionel Vatinet of La Farm Bakery, making cornbread and artisan breads

▪ Brittany Grantham of bu.ku and so.ca, making individual banana puddings

Other desserts and bites will come from Vidrio and Trophy Brewing Company.

People gather for Sunday Supper on Fayetteville Street in 2016. A similar event will be Nov. 11, 2018, to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Florence. Ben McKeown newsobserver.com

The lunch and menu is organized by Raleigh chefs Scott Crawford of Crawford and Son and Jake Wood of 18 Seaboard.

Since the storm, charity meals prepared by the stars of the North Carolina food scene have been an effective way to raise funds for hurricane victims, collectively generating hundreds of thousands of dollars in relief.

Last month, the Sunday Supper organization held an event at the Dillon in Raleigh that collected $400,000.

“The success of these events so far is a testament to the power of community,” said Crawford in a release. “I’m so thankful and know the small businesses suffering in North Carolina will be so appreciative of the support.”

The Nov. 11 lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and tickets are $25 each. For more information, and to snag the remaining tickets, visit thesundaysupper.com.