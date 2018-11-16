Your guide to the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Sure, it’s not Thanksgiving, but the Christmas season is officially here.

Christmas music already is piping through mall speakers, and the Raleigh Christmas Parade will take over downtown Raleigh on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know about the parade, which is organized by the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association.

When: Nov. 17, 9:40 a.m. The parade lasts about two and a half hours.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Route: The 1.4-mile route begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary’s Street, proceeds to the State Capitol, turns right onto Salisbury Street, turns left onto Morgan Street, turns right onto Fayetteville Street and and continues to Lenoir Street where it disbands.

Road closings:

▪ From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Hillsborough Street from West Morgan Street to St. Mary’s Street; St. Mary’s Street from College Place to West Morgan Street

▪ From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Hillsborough Street from St. Mary’s Street to Salisbury Streets and all cross-streets one block in each direction; West Hargett Street from South McDowell Street to Wilmongton Street and Fayetteville Street from Hargett Street to Lenoir Street, and all cross streets one block away

Viewing room: Children with critical illnesses can watch the parade from a balcony in the Sheraton at 421 S. Fayetteville St., according to ABC11. Parents and children should arrive at 9 a.m.

Special guest: When the ABC11 float goes by, look for “Nightline” anchor Byron Pitts. Pitts has roots in Wake County and was an intern at ABC11, according to ABC11.

Christmas Village: Drop off letters to Santa, donate to a canned food drive, take an “Elfie selfie” and shop for gifts from local vendors. The village is at Exchange Plaza, in the 200 block of Fayetteville Street, next to Pizza La Stella.

Details: grma.org/christmas-parade or facebook.com/RaleighChristmasParade/

Winter Wonderland: Stick around for the free festivities at the entrance of Saint Mary’s School, near the intersection of Hillsborough and Saint Mary’s streets. It will start as the parade ends, so between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., depending on where you are on the route.





Look for fake snow, sledding, photos with Santa, an inflatable obstacle course and bounce house, holiday music and food trucks (Chick-N-Que, Stuft and Not Just Icing). Matt Iseman, host of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” show will be there with giveaways and signing autographs. WRAL news and weather personalities will also be present.

The first 250 people will get a commemorative WRAL Winter Wonderland holiday ornament.

On air: The parade will air on ABC11 at 10 a.m. (broadcasting in front of the Fayetteville Street newsroom) and WRAL at 9:30 a.m. (near Campbell University Law School at Hillsborough and Dawson streets). It will be rebroadcast on ABC11 Dec. 25.