This Raleigh restaurant will be in the national spotlight Monday for helping feed others

Thanksgiving showcases the power of gathering around a table and sharing a plate of food.

NBC’s “Today” show will shine its national spotlight on a Raleigh restaurant committed to making more room at that table.

Kicking off Thanksgiving week, Raleigh nonprofit restaurant A Place at the Table will be featured on the “Today” show Monday morning. Look for director Maggie Kane appearing in an interview segment in the 8 a.m. hour. Kane was interviewed by “Today” producers last week in the restaurant.

A Place at the Table opened earlier this year, serving breakfast and lunch, but is best known for its pay-what-you-can-afford setup.

At the restaurant, customers can pay the price of the meal, just like anywhere else, or pay a little less if they need to, down to half the suggested price.

Others volunteer their time to buy a meal, cleaning and busing tables or working in the restaurant.

Many pay above the suggested price, providing charity meals for those who need them, or buying a $10 wooden meal token to hand out in the community.

In a monthly newsletter, Kane said the restaurant sees 20 to 40 volunteers every day, plus another five to 10 who pay a reduced price.

In its first year, the restaurant said it served 27,660 meals, nearly a fifth of which had been donated to diners who weren’t able to pay themselves. The amount of money and meals donated totaled more than $92,000. Volunteers paying for meals with their time contributed 8,279 hours of work.