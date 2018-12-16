Got cauliflower in your refrigerator? Check to see where it came from — there’s a recall

If you have cauliflower in your refrigerator, check to see where it was grown.
Adam Bros. Farming in Santa Marie, Calif., is recalling cauliflower that was sold to wholesalers in 10 states, including North Carolina, because it may be contaminated with E. coli.
The recall was reported by CBS 17.
Adams Bros. decided to recall the cauliflower and other produce after investigators with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traced an outbreak of E. coli from romaine lettuce to its operations.
The farm issued a news release on Dec. 13, saying it was recalling the cauliflower “out of an abundance of caution” and that there had been no reports of illness and so far none of the newly recalled products have been contaminated.
Investigators found traces of E. coli in sediment from a reservoir near the farm’s fields, according to the release. Because the water may have come in contact with the vegetables, the farm decided on the larger recall. In addition to recalling romaine lettuce and cauliflower, Adams Bros. is also recalling red and green leaf lettuce. The leaf lettuce recall does not affect wholesalers in North Carolina.
According to the news release, the farm has notified all its wholesalers of the recalls and requested they not sell or transfer the cauliflower and that any stores or restaurants that may have already received the produce be informed of the recall.
The recalled cauliflower is labeled Adam Bros. Family Farms. The carton tag numbers are: 203-27263 331-18, 203-27263 333-18, 203-27263 334-18, 204-27268 332-18, 203-27268 334- 18, 203-27263 332-18, 203-27263 334-18.
The cauliflower was also sent to wholesalers in Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as Canada and Tijuana, Mexico.
If you have the suspect cauliflower in your refrigerator, return it to the store where you bought it or destroy it. If you have questions contact the company at 805-925-0339.
