Retired English teacher fulfills lifelong dream in writing her first book

Garner resident Sandra Still retired from a career teaching high school English in 2015 and turned her talents to a more personal project. “I Can’t Fix It But I Know Who Can” (Christian Faith Publishing) is her first book.
“Writing and publishing the book has been a longtime dream, but while I was teaching, there was just no way,” she says. “Since retirement, I have been able to complete the process.
“As to my purpose, I wish to provide hope for others in this often dreary, frustrating world by sharing my — and others’ — experiences in life and living.”
“I Can’t Fix It But I Know Who Can” looks at 49 situations that Still has experienced either firsthand or through the lives of loved ones. “Forty-nine reflections on woes and finding God’s love within them,” she says.
The 50th entry, following the Old Testament directive that every 50th year is a time for rest and renewal, celebrates the Lord’s goodness and provision for his people.
Still, a member of First Baptist Church of Garner, is a commissioned Stephen minister. Stephen Ministry is a one-to-one lay caring ministry in Christian congregations. She also volunteers for Transitions Hospice, taking her therapy dogs to visit patients.
New titles
▪ “Steelton Iron in the Fire” (CreateSpace) is Keith Warner Hall’s sequel to his debut novel, “Steelton.” The book picks up the story with a bitter steel industry strike in the small Pennsylvania town in 1959. With residents struggling to survive, company executives maneuver for position. Hall lives in Raleigh.
▪ Through short essays and stories, “Mud and Dreams” (Rainstick Press) by John Sean Doyle calls readers to embrace all the noise and confusion of life and find meaning and cause for celebration. Doyle says he is driven by his belief in the goodness of people, that there is beauty all around us and that there is reason for hope. Doyle, a lawyer and lecturer at N.C. State University, lives in Raleigh.
▪ Farnoosh Brock, author of “The Serving Mindset” (Skyhorse Publishing), quit a lucrative job to pursue happiness by striking out on her own. In her latest book, which targets business owners and entrepreneurs, she shares her five-step strategy for business success. It all boils down to skipping the sales pitch, she says, and instead deepening trust and loyalty with customers. Brock lives in Cary.
Novella
“Our Own Little Fictions: Stories from the Road” (Outer Banks Publishing) by Ron Rhody is an “almost-a-memoir novella” by the former executive vice president of Bank of America. This is Rhody’s eighth published work. “This one is about a slice of time, and a special place, and a congregation of people worth remembering,” he says. Rhody lives in Pinehurst.
Event
Artist and author Violet Lemay will lead a story time at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, at Page 158 Books in Wake Forest. Lemay has illustrated more than 20 books, some of which she also wrote. If she’s not at her desk drawing, she is probably feeding backyard birds, who think she is Snow White.
