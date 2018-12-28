Wahlburgers, we hardly knew ye. Downtown Raleigh restaurant closes after less than a year.

Raleigh’s first celebrity themed restaurant has gone the way of Planet Hollywood. Wahlburgers has closed in downtown Raleigh.

It took Wahlburgers two years to open in downtown Raleigh and seven months to close.

The glitzy burger house from the Wahlberg family of Mark, Donnie and Paul has closed its Raleigh location on Fayetteville Street after opening in May, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page Friday morning.

“To our Wahl Family in Raleigh: Our Wahlburgers location in Raleigh has closed for business. We thank you all for supporting & visiting us and look forward to seeing you again at one of our other restaurants across the US or in Canada!”

Raleigh’s Wahlburgers was one of the city’s most anticipated restaurants last year, opening to great interest and some consternation.

The Raleigh Wahlburgers was owned by franchisee Greg Pranzo, operating under the name Carolina Burger Company, which also includes a location in Myrtle Beach. The restaurant first announced in 2016 that it planned to come to Raleigh, but the build out took some time, sitting largely untouched for most of the next year, then beginning in earnest at the end of 2017 ahead of a spring opening this year.

General manager Drew Doss could not be immediately reached for comment.