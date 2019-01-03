Big Ed’s is bringing its country breakfast and giant pancakes to a new location

Southern restaurant Big Ed’s, known for its all-day breakfast and country classic scrambled eggs, is opening a new spot in Garner.

Big Ed’s Restaurants is opening a third location in Garner’s Timber Crossings shopping center, the company announced Thursday in a release.

Wake County farmer “Big Ed” Watkins opened the flagship Big Ed’s City Market in downtown Raleigh in 1989 based on family recipes, the company said. Watkins retired in 2006 and sold the restaurant to Lynn and Sam Hobgood.

The couple opened a second location in 2015, Big Ed’s North, in North Raleigh’s Quail Corners Shopping Center off of Falls of Neuse Road.

In the release, the Hobgoods said the Garner Big Ed’s will open this spring, but set no specific date. The restaurant will take over the former Just Cookin’ space, which closed last spring a few days after News & Observer restaurant critic Greg Cox gave it a glowing review, sending hungry and curious diners to a shuttered restaurant.

“We look forward to building new friendships in Garner and being a place where everyone can eat and feel like they are home,” the restaurant owners said in a statement.

Big Ed’s specializes in traditional Southern cooking and serves its breakfast offerings throughout the day. It’s best known for its buttermilk biscuits, gigantic hotcakes and one of the few restaurants this side of a time machine still offering pork brains folded into scrambled eggs.

At three decades old, Big Ed’s is one of downtown Raleigh’s longest serving restaurants.

“Through the years, Big Ed’s City Market developed a home in Downtown Raleigh, and remains a central part of City Market to this day,” the Hobgoods said in a release. “The skyline has evolved, as has the community, but Big Ed’s City Market continues to serve up North Carolina country cooking classics, 30 years after its downtown conception. We are proud to be a longstanding member of the downtown community.”