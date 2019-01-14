Living

Hold on to your pints! NC State's Howling Cow ice cream is now at Harris Teeter

By Drew Jackson

January 14, 2019

RALEIGH

It’s taken seven decades, but one of NC State’s proudest products has claimed its rightful place in the freezer aisle.

NC State’s beloved Howling Cow ice cream is now for sale at more than a dozen Wake County Harris Teeter grocery stores in Raleigh, Cary and Wake Forest.

Howling Cow ice cream has been made by NC State for more than 70 years, using milk and cream from the university’s own livestock. The proprietary frozen treat is available across campus in stores and cafes from single serving scoops and cups to 3-gallon tubs.

The public at-large gets one annual indulgence of Howling Cow, traditionally served at the NC State Fair, where it’s one of the longest lines.

But fans can get their fix year-round, with Howling Cow nestled among the frosty likes of Breyer’s and Ben & Jerry’s,

“Harris Teeter continues to be an excellent partner and supporter of our agricultural education programs. This unique partnership will make it convenient for people to enjoy Howling Cow without coming to campus or waiting in line at the State Fair,” said Gary Cartwright, NC State’s Dairy Enterprise System director in a news release.

To start, there will be six Howling Cow flavors available in pint-sized cartons: Campfire Delight, Cookie Dough2, Chocolate Chip Mint, Cookies & Cream, Butter Almond and Cherry Brick Road.

Sales of the ice cream will help fund scholarships and initiatives within the school’s dairy and agriculture programs.

Harris Teeter stores carrying Howling Cow are apparently already selling out of their pints, based on calls to individual stores. Some reported new shipments of the popular ice cream will come in Tuesday.

And on social media, fans were documenting both their delight and disappointment to find empty shelves. One fan tweeted: “Went to 2 Harris Teeter locations today. Wanted to celebrate victory with ice cream. Unfortunately it was sold out. What’s up with that .”

