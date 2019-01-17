Triangle Restaurant Week is here with some new additions to the lineup

Triangle Restaurant Week starts Jan. 21, otherwise known as the beginning of seven days of feasts — and deals — at some of the area’s best restaurants.
Multi-course meals will be offered at fixed prices for lunch and dinner from Jan. 21 to 27.
Triangle Restaurant Week is twice a year at restaurants in Apex, Cary, Chapel Hill, Durham, Morrisville and Raleigh.
Among the 97 restaurants participating this go-round, diners will find Italian, Japanese, American, French, Mediterranean and other styles of food.
Each restaurant offers a three-course fixed-price menu for lunch, dinner or both. Specials typically feature a selection of items from the full menus, or sometimes dishes the chef is testing.
Lunch is $10 or $15. Dinners are $20, $25, $30 or $35. Drinks and gratuity aren’t included. Reservations are encouraged.
Some new restaurants are joining the event for the first time. That includes O-Ku Sushi, which opened in October on the first floor of The Dillon in the Warehouse District. The restaurant’s executive chef is from Hong Kong and has been a sushi chef for 30 years.
The $15 lunch menu comes with a choice of miso soup or one of three salads for the first course. The second course gives an option of chicken teriyaki, a sushi entree, classic roll combo or udon stir fry. The final course is a choice of mochi or sorbet.
Meanwhile, Plates Neighborhood Kitchen, although not new to joining Triangle Restaurant Week, will introduce diners to a new head chef. Chef Jake Wood has joined the restaurant after working at 18 Seaboard, another restaurant taking part in Triangle Restaurant Week. Wood is revamping the Plates menu by adding more Southern dishes, such as grit fritters and other dishes with collards.
Other new additions include Papa Shogun and Sushi Mon, two Raleigh restaurants serving Japanese and sushi dishes for the $35 dinner option. Bonefish Grill locations also are taking part.
All of the restaurants are listed on trirestaurantweek.com by location or type of food with their running specials for the week. Here is a sample of some other restaurants participating in each area.
Apex: Daniel’s Restaurant and Catering, Osteria G, Doherty’s Irish Pub
Cary: Academy Street Bistro, Nazara, Totopos Street Food and Tequila
Chapel Hill: City Kitchen, Kipos Greek Taverna, Talullas, Weathervane Restaurant
Durham: Bleu Olive, Guglhupf Bakery and Beirgarten, The Little Dipper, Watts Grocery, It’s a Southern Thing and Viceroy
Morrisville: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Viva Mexican Kitchen
Raleigh: 222 Fusion Bistro & Bar, Garland, Jose and Sons, Royale, So.Ca, Vidrio, Vivo Ristorante
