Heading to a Super Bowl party? It’s all about making amazing snacks.

Spinach dip, a vintage party favorite, is updated as Creamy Collard Dip. Starting with a bag of frozen chopped greens, replace the expected Parmesan and mozzarella with cream cheese, sharp cheddar and diced pimento to amp up the Southern appeal. Serve straight from the oven with crunchy scoops like corn chips or thin slices of toasted baguette. Justin Fox Burks UNC Press