Cotton House Craft Brewers, downtown Cary’s newest brewery, opens today

The beer is now flowing at Cary’s newest brewery, Cotton House Craft Brewers.

Built in the historic Pasmore House in downtown Cary, Cotton House is the work of owners Brent and Caryl Webb and head brewer Jamie McMillan. The brewery hosted friends and family over the weekend for the first taste of its offerings and opened to the public Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.

Cotton House Craft Brewers is located at 307 S. Academy St., in downtown Cary, next door to the Mayton Inn.

Brent Webb said the current taplist includes four proprietary core beers: a hazy New England-style IPA, a pilsner, an amber ale and a stout. Joining those are two North Carolina ciders and 11 wines by the glass.

Cotton House was announced last summer and certainly puts the house in taphouse, opening in the century-old home.

McMillan previously made beer at other local breweries, Aviator in Fuquay-Varina and Raleigh Brewing Co. Cotton House bought its brewing equipment from Fayetteville’s Dirtbag Ales.

The brewery won’t serve food, Webb said, and instead will partner with the Mayton Inn for food orders. Webb said a tented backyard beer garden will be heated through the winter and that an official grand opening celebration will be announced soon.

“Once the weather gets better, we’ll really take advantage of our big backyard,” Webb told The News & Observer in an interview Tuesday. “Right now we just want to get the doors open and let customers experience the menu.”

Downtown Cary is already home to one of the Triangle’s most popular breweries — Bond Brothers Beer Co. off East Chatham Street, along with Jordan Lake Brewing Co. Fortnight Brewing Co., not far from downtown, is a Cary staple.

Webb said last summer that he sees the Cotton House as part of Cary’s development as a destination, not just as a suburb.

“There’s not a real good social hub (downtown) other than the park,” Webb told The N&O last summer. “We’re right in the heart of town. We have a great backyard. People walk by us every day. We want to be a social hub for downtown Cary. We’re not a bar, we don’t want to be a bar. We want to be a place where people can come and hang out and relax.”