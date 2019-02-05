Review: Is Scratch Kitchen & Taproom a pub? Asian fare? Turns out it’s both, often a fusion of the two

Scratch Kitchen & Taproom’s California Round is a play on a sushi roll reimagined as a molded cylinder of â€œkrabâ€ salad in spicy mayo atop a crispy rice cake, capped with a couple of tempura shrimp, Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com