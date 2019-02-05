Downtown Raleigh pizzeria closes its doors after 23 years

After nearly a quarter-century in downtown Raleigh, Moonlight Pizza Company closed Monday night.

The restaurant taped a handwritten note to the front door of the pizzeria at 615 W. Morgan St., saying the restaurant was closed as of Feb. 4.

Moonlight was part of the Goose Hospitality Group, owned by Scott Kleczkowski, which also includes poke restaurant One Fish Two Fish and empanada and tequila bar Espranza in Carrboro. He also owned the Shoppe Bar and Meatball in Carrboro, which closed and was replaced with Spike’s Hot Chicken and Dogs.

Kleczkowski purchased Moonlight in 2016.

He could not be reached immediately for comment.

An employee cleaning inside the restaurant Tuesday morning also declined to comment on the closing.

At 23 years old, Moonlight is among the senior class of downtown Raleigh restaurants and predated the city’s current pizza and beer boom.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)