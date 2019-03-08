This film celebrates, and encourages, the national pasttime of watching cat videos

If you’ve squandered away time watching cat videos on the internet, you’re not alone. And the people behind the national Cat Video Fest 2019 think those videos should be celebrated on the big screen.
Cat Video Fest 2019, a 70-minute program of hilarious cat clips, will be presented at some area theaters to both entertain and raise money for felines in need.
On March 10, look for the feature at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (11:30 a.m., 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.) and Marbles IMAX theaters (at 11:30 a.m.). At Marbles, there will be all kinds of activities to celebrate cats, including “meow-mosas.” Go to drafthouse.com/raleigh or imaxraleigh.org/nowshowing/CatVideoFest.
Later this month, look for it at The Cary theater March 28, 29 and 31.
Other Highlights
▪ Here’s what else is playing at the Alamo. On March 11, there will be a Movie Party for Wes Craven’s 1996 horror satire “Scream,” starring Neve Campbell, and a screening of Wayne Price’s 2019 documentary about Nebraska rock band, 311, “Enlarged to Show Detail 3.” March 12, Mark L. Lester’s 1984 sci-fi horror flick “Firestarter,” starring Drew Barrymore, shows as part of Terror Tuesday at 8 p.m. March 12, Darren Stein’s 1999 comedy “Jawbreaker” shows as part of the Weird Wednesday series. Check the Alamo’s website for show times and ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
▪ March 8 to 10, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is hosting the 20th annual Nevermore Film Festival, billed as a “three-day feast of the macabre.” The roster of horror, thriller, mystery, and fantasy films include Rob Grant’s “Alive” (2008), David Cronenberg’s “The Brood” (1979), Roxy Shih’s “Painkillers” (2019), Greg Emetaz’s “Camp Wedding” (2019), Marc Martínez Jordán’s “Framed” (2019), Neil Meschino’s “Maggots” (2019), and various programs made up of U.S. and International short films short films. Tickets for individual films are $10 or $80 for a 10-pass.
March 13, Wesley Ruggles’ 1933 musical rom-com “I’m No Angel,” starring Mae West, Cary Grant and Gregory Ratoff, screens at 7 p.m. as part of the Moviediva Film Series. $7. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
▪ March 8, The Cary theater is offering a double feature of Jackie Chan’s 1985 Hong Kong action thriller “Police Story” followed by its 1988 sequel “Police Story 2.” The double bill starts at 7 p.m. On March 9, Nadine Labaki’s 2018 drama “Capernaum” shows at 7 p.m. (there will be an encore on March 14 at 2 p.m.). Also on March 14, it’s Susan Kucera’s 2018 documentary “Living in the Future’s Past” screens as part of the Environmentally Speaking Series at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $3-$5 for each film except for the “Police Story” event, which is $6.50-$9.50. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ March 10, the N.C. Museum of Art is presenting a Cereal Cinema screening of Ron Clements and John Musker’s 2009 animated hit “The Princess and the Frog” at 8 a.m. ($10 members, $12 nonmembers, $5 children 6 and under). At 3 p.m., there will be a showing of Drew Barrymore’s 2009 roller derby drama “Whip It.” Both films are part of the Take Up Space: Women’s Weekend at the NCMA event ($5 members, $7 nonmembers). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org/calendar.
▪ March 11, Schoolkids Records in Raleigh is showing Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 musical drama “Moulin Rouge” as part of the Monday Movies series. Free. 7 p.m. Details: 919-821-7766 or schoolkidsrecords.com.
▪ March 10, the eighth annual Alice Fest, named for French pioneer filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché, will be held at the Full Frame Theater in downtown Durham. The festival features a program of short films made by women shown in recognition of Women’s History Month. Doors open at 1 p.m., and there will be a workshop and panel discussion at 1:15 p.m., with the film screenings starting at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free, but RSVP required by emailing infoAliceFest@gmail.com to reserve a seat. Details: 919-660-3663 or alicefest.org.
▪ March 10, the Cinema Inc. series continues its 53rd season with Peter Yates’ 1979 bicycling drama “Breaking Away.” Subscriptions for the rest of the season are sold out, but those interested in subscribing for 2019-20 can send their contact information to thecinemainc@gmail.com.
