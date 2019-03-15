Art in Bloom puts NC Museum of Art in a whole new light

From left, Vanessa A. Smith and Marc E. Smith, put the finishing touches on their floral piece at North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh on Wed. March, 21, 2018, in advance of the fourth annual Art in Bloom event, in which florists must design bouquets inspired by art in the gallery. The inspiration for the Smith’s piece is Nick Cave’s “Sound Suit” pictured in the background on the left. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com