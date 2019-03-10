Odie the rescue dog became a neighborhood celebrity in Apex. Now he’s got a book.

Odie, a dog who lives in Apex, got his second chance when he was adopted from the SPCA of Wake County. He became a neighborhood celebrity when his human, Donna Provance, wrote a book about him and his adventures.
“Odie Explores” (Crimson Gold Publishing) is the second in the Paw Smart series by Provance. In this installment, Odie teaches his new friend and neighbor how to explore their neighborhood. Along the way, he teaches children quirky facts about common and overlooked animals and plants. For example, Provance says, readers learn why bees buzz and how to tell the sex of a box turtle by its eyes.
Provance says the book was written with help from neighborhood children and their parents.
New titles
#ReadLocal
Paul Giannone says his memoir, “A Life in Dark Places” (Torchflame Books), is the “rebirth of one man who emerged from the horror of the Vietnam War to lead a life protecting the vulnerable victims of war, violence and disaster. It is an adventure story - not in the mold of Hercules, but a simple man’s fight to save lives and to show the world the true nature of America.” Giannone is retired from a career as a public health emergency responder, planner and director. He lives in Hillsborough. “A Life in Dark Places” will be available March 19.
“Why Mama” (Library Partners Press) by Erika Hoffman is a murder mystery set in the Piedmont in 1974. Fifteen-year-old Fancy doesn’t believe the sheriff’s ruling that her parents’ deaths were a murder/suicide and sets out on a quest to find the truth. Hoffman, who lives in Chapel Hill, has been published more than 350 times.
For children
“Miguel and Fido” (Archway Publishing) is the third in the Rainbow Tree books by Raleigh resident Leon Shargel. Intended for children ages 6 to 8, each story takes place in the village of Rainbow Tree and includes a valuable lesson. In “Miguel and Fido,” a little boy trying to bring back the colors of the Rainbow Tree is the only villager willing to visit a sad and lonely old woman.
Proceeds from the books are donated to the Triangle Literary Council for a children’s Rainbow Literacy Fund established by Shargel. He is a retired professor of pharmacy and former vice president of a major pharmaceutical company.
Events
▪ The Daytime Book Club of Page 158 Books in Wake Forest will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. on March 26 with New York Times bestselling author Diane Chamberlain. Chamberlain recently released her newest novel, “The Dream Daughter” (St. Martin’s Press).
▪ Quail Ridge Books will host international best-seller and Chapel Hill resident Jeffery Deaver at 7 p.m. on May 17. Deaver’s upcoming thriller “The Never Game” (G.P. Putnam’s Sons) is the first in a new series featuring investigator Colter Shaw.
