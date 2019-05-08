Pizza shop Brixx closes in Cameron Village, citing parking issues

Brixx Wood-Fired

The Cameron Village location of wood-fired pizza chain Brixx closed Sunday afternoon unexpectedly, citing lack of parking as the chief reason.

Brixx has dozens of locations nationwide and across North Carolina, including remaining spots in Cary, Chapel Hill and Brier Creek. The company announced the closure Monday morning in a press release, saying the Raleigh location faced “insurmountable logistical challenges with the location.”

Brixx opened in Cameron Village in 2014, facing Oberlin Road. That side of the development doesn’t have street parking, but there is a free parking deck in the building that houses Brixx and neighboring restaurants. Neighboring restaurants include Tupelo Honey Cafe, Benelux Coffee and so.ca.

“In the five years we have had the pleasure to serve the kind and supportive folks in the Cameron Village area, we are proud of and thankful for the relationships we have built and our community connections through sponsorships and fundraisers,” the company said in a release. “Further, we are appreciative of all our team members for their positivity, dedication and commitment to great service.”

The company will work to relocate employees to other Triangle locations, the release said.

Benelux owner Steve Halaszi said parking can be a headache.





“It’s a great part of town to be in, but it is challenging to operate here,” Halaszi said.

Brixx said it will open a new location in North Raleigh next year.

