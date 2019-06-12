Freshly squeezed: Our 9 favorite juice bars in the Triangle

Raleigh’s Humdinger Juice sells a varied list of all-organic cold-pressed juices Humdinger's Mary Holt Collins discusses the family-owned juicery that has been around since 2013 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Humdinger's Mary Holt Collins discusses the family-owned juicery that has been around since 2013

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains. This month’s mission: Investigate the liquid assets of local juice bars, and deliver a prospectus for investors in a healthy lifestyle.





Clean Juice

Two Triangle locations: 3035 Village Market Place, Morrisville; 8202 Renaissance Pkwy., Suite 103, Durham

cleanjuice.com

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Liquid assets: National chain offers a variety of organic juices, each named for its primary benefit, ranging from The Wakeup One (ginger, lemon, orange) to The Hardcore One (celery, cucumber, kale, lemon, spinach).

Bonus dividends: Açai bowls, avocado toast, almond toast, oat bowl; wide selection of bottled cold-pressed juices and other beverages.

Cold Off the Press

416 W. South St., Suite 100, Raleigh

coldoffthepress.com

Liquid assets: Small shop specializes in bottled juices, all made in house using organic and non-GMO ingredients. Selection includes nearly two dozen juices, such as Minty Melon, Feel the Beat and Thermo Green.

Bonus dividends: Delivery is available for juice subscriptions, featuring made-to-order juices.

Humdinger Juice

5024 Departure Drive, Unit H, Raleigh

humdingerjuice.com

Liquid assets: Start your day off with a Charge (apple, lemon, ginger, maple syrup and cayenne), and when things get hectic get Calm (raw cashews, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon) — two options among a modest but varied list of all-organic juices at this small takeout shop.

Bonus dividends: Grab-and-go election is limited, but the entire menu is available online.

Humdinger sells a varied list of all-organic cold-pressed juices at their small takeout shop in Raleigh in addition to offering weekly subscriptions. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Juice Keys

Two Raleigh locations: 5011 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite B; 8450 Honeycutt Road, Suite 102. A location has just opened at One City Center, 110 N Corcoran St., Durham.

juicekeys.com





Liquid assets: Locally owned shops boasts a 100% organic (also free of gluten, dairy, soy, refined sugar and GMOs) menu, including raw juices such as Monster Greens and Feel the Beet.

Bonus dividends: Broad menu also includes organic smoothies, power bowls, superfood shots, hot drinks and nutrient-dense “healthy fuel.”

Juice Vibes

Two Triangle locations: 1369 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary; 11692 U.S. Hwy 70 W, Clayton

juicevibes.com

Liquid assets: Fresh-squeezed juices with a surfer-dude accent, with names like Tidal Wave (strawberry, apple, orange, lemon, lime), Big Kahuna (cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, parsley, ginger), and The Gnar (beet, lime, apple, strawberry).

Bonus dividends: Smoothies, açai and pitaya (aka dragon fruit) bowls, “Farmacy” (nutritional shots), salads and an eclectic assortment of “Munchies” ranging from seasonally changing spring rolls to Mega Veggie Sandwich.

Kale Me Crazy

302 Colonades Way, Suite 209, Cary

kalemecrazy.net

Liquid assets: Living up to its name, this Waverly Place shop features kale (or spinach, or both) in fully half of the dozen cold-pressed juices on offer. If Go Green (kale, spinach, chard, cucumber, celery) doesn’t happen to be your color, you can find sunny sustenance in The Glow (pineapple, grapefruit, turmeric).

Bonus dividends: Something for everyone, including wraps, smoothies, açai bowls, salads, toasts, shots, iced latte and matcha tea.

In addition to Pure Juicery Bar’s assortment of nine specialty raw juice blends,they also have a 100% vegan menu that includes bowls and other solid sustenance. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Kwench Juice Cafe

9660 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 142, Raleigh

kwenchjuicecafe.com

Liquid assets: Choose from selection of specialty juices such as Infinity (cucumber, lemon, pear, mint, spinach) or Super 4 (parsley, mint, apple, pineapple, chia, wheatgrass).

Bonus dividends: Or create your own blend from the extensive selection of fresh fruits and other ingredients.

Pure Juicery Bar

716 Slash Pine Drive, Cary

purejuicerybar.com

Liquid assets: Colorful assortment of nine specialty raw juice blends, plus five covering the spectrum from Gold (apple cider vinegar, orange juice, agave) to Purple (elderberry, lemon, agave) to Blue-Green (algae and a concentrated extract called Brain-On).

Bonus dividends: The 100% vegan menu also includes bowls and other solid sustenance such as vegan pancakes, Rainbow burger (featuring the über-trendy Impossible burger), and an assortment of baked goods.

Raleigh Raw in downtown Raleigh makes a dozen cold-pressed juices in addition to poke and grain bowls, smoothies, coffee, tea and kombucha. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Raleigh Raw

7 W. Hargett St., Raleigh

raleighraw.com

Liquid assets: A dozen cold-pressed juices, plus made-to-order blends such as Rooted in Raleigh (cucumber, turmeric, pineapple, carrot, apple, black pepper garnish).

Bonus dividends: Juices available in store or order online (delivery $5); cafe also serves poke and grain bowls, smoothies, coffee, tea and kombucha.